Brokerages Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.40 Million

Brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) to report $109.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.50 million to $110.30 million. Clarus posted sales of $73.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $472.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $478.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $510.38 million, with estimates ranging from $498.40 million to $524.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clarus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,879,000 after buying an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after buying an additional 42,369 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Clarus by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clarus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. 245,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,813. Clarus has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $806.64 million, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

