Brokerages Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. Cognex also reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.72. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 32.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,231,000 after buying an additional 130,319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 40.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

