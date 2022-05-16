Brokerages Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Announce $3.00 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will report $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $3.65. M&T Bank reported earnings of $3.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $15.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $20.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in M&T Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,054,000 after purchasing an additional 60,944 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,088. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

