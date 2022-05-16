Brokerages Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will announce $69.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.40 million. Paya posted sales of $63.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $279.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.10 million to $280.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $314.85 million, with estimates ranging from $307.20 million to $330.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Shares of Paya stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. 695,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,192. The stock has a market cap of $705.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. Paya has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Paya (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.