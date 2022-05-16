Brokerages Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PMT. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.48. 16,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $21.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -257.53%.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.