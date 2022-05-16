Brokerages Expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Principal Financial Group reported sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year sales of $12.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $13.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PFG traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $70.21. 53,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,184. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

