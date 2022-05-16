Brokerages Set Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Price Target at $16.63

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $996.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.06. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 48.62%. The firm had revenue of $192.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,154. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

