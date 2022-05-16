Brokerages Set ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Target Price at $41.60

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADCT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADCT traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. 15,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.54. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.69% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

