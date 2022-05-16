Brokerages Set Aegon (NYSE:AEG) PT at $5.18

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.26) to €4.70 ($4.95) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.58) to €5.60 ($5.89) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 66,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aegon by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 160,777 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 423,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,521. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

