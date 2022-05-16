Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) PT at $68.86

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

BIP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,340. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $69.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners are scheduled to split on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.93). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.97%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

