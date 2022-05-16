Brokerages Set EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Target Price at $23.73

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EDRVF shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale cut EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($24.74) to €24.50 ($25.79) in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF remained flat at $$21.75 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

