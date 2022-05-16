Brokerages Set HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) PT at GBX 1,316.33

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,305.22 ($16.09).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.03) to GBX 1,200 ($14.79) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($15.53) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get HomeServe alerts:

Shares of HomeServe stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.23) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,050 ($12.95). 2,749,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,496. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 578.33 ($7.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,125 ($13.87). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 850 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 831.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 94.59.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.