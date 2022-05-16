Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Price Target at C$15.90

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE MTL traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.69. The company had a trading volume of 50,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,228. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$11.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.48%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

