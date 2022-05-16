Brokerages Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko bought 76,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $214,523.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,478.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 747,773 shares of company stock worth $2,926,880. Insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,284. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $144.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.40.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

