Brokerages Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Price Target at $10.50

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIV. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 14.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 214.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 290,640 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at about $607,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.