Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 361,673 shares.The stock last traded at $14.33 and had previously closed at $14.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 114,883 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

