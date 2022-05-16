BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
