BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after buying an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,580,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163,014 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,599,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,856,000 after purchasing an additional 70,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.30.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

