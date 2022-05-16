BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,300 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE ALK opened at $46.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $72.92.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.