Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given a C$24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.69.

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$641.06 million and a PE ratio of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.46. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.56 and a one year high of C$22.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.26%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

