Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $290.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $172.50 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $168.56 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.62 and a 200-day moving average of $236.68.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.