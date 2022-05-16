BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 369,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.17.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,788 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 57.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 145,121 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

