C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

CHRW stock opened at $105.79 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

