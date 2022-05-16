Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,701 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 2.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $28,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $185,443,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2,816.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,523,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,548,000 after buying an additional 1,471,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,263,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,750,000 after buying an additional 1,333,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.73. 178,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,197. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.586 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

