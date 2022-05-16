Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,350 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $41,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.10%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

