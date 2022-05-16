Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($85.26) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($76.84) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($61.05) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

COK stock opened at €36.18 ($38.08) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.33. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €34.96 ($36.80) and a fifty-two week high of €64.82 ($68.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.11.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

