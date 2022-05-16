Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $102,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.93. The stock had a trading volume of 293,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,015,565. The company has a market cap of $192.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

