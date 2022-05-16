Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,542,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,413 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $93,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 583,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,455,039. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

