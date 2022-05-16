Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $297.05 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,627 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.9% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $297,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.46 and a 200 day moving average of $289.33. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

