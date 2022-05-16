Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $48.56 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $48,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $7.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $802.23. 16,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,317. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,054.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1,154.09. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $640.00 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

