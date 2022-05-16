Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $82.26 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 125,686 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $82,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after purchasing an additional 418,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.49. 183,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,207. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.33. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $177.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

