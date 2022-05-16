Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 264,454 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 736,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,389,000 after purchasing an additional 173,643 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,482,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 93,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,390. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $46.48 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

