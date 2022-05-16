Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Murphy USA worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,723,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 11.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 13.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Murphy USA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,934 shares of company stock worth $16,265,714. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $248.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.56 and a 1 year high of $251.51.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

