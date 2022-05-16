Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1.86 Million Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in National Beverage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Beverage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $49.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.92. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $64.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIZZ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

