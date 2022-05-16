Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,157 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,977 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $368,308,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $351,922,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,343,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,024 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,933 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,449,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

TD stock opened at $71.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.81%.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

