Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,355 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

PHG opened at $24.36 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($36.84) to €30.00 ($31.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.21) to €31.00 ($32.63) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

