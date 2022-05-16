Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $2.94 Million in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Sprout Social at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sprout Social by 73.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sprout Social by 32.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,258,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,487,000 after buying an additional 118,126 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Sprout Social by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 806,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,109,000 after buying an additional 30,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.85.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $359,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,009 shares of company stock worth $10,180,387. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

