Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 316,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 563,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 143,002 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,671,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 186,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 64,469 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 138,683 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,689 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.