Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 6,480 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI stock opened at $93.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.48.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.