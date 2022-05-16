Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $2.03 Million Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Canada Goose at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,247,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after buying an additional 108,332 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 342,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOS stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. OTR Global downgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

