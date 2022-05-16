Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,199,000 after acquiring an additional 488,136 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 132,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EVERTEC by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,967,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,286,000 after buying an additional 495,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $47,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $1,177,725.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,858.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 211,509 shares of company stock worth $8,127,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

