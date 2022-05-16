Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. National Bankshares cut shares of Capstone Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.81.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock traded up C$0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.87. 776,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.04. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.26 and a 52-week high of C$7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$270.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

