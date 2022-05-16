Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.0266 on Major Exchanges

Carbon (CRBN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Carbon has a market cap of $866,345.31 and $2,772.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carbon has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.08 or 0.00518488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00035884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,960.15 or 1.73723984 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004724 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,561,218 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

