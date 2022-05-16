Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,600 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 531,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $118.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,740. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.02 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

