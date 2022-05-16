Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for 0.3% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 100.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $1,662,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

AOR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.64. 388,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,503. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

