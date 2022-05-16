Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.32. 3,438,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,324. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.67 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

