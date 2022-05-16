Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes $282,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,259 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,906,000 after purchasing an additional 610,869 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,576,000 after purchasing an additional 214,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,778,000 after acquiring an additional 204,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $94.20. 382,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,941. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

