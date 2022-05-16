CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.62 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.75.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.37 on Monday. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,924. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $315,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

