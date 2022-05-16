Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 19620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.73 million and a PE ratio of -120.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Cartier Resources Company Profile (CVE:ECR)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

