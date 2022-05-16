Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 19620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.73 million and a PE ratio of -120.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.
Cartier Resources Company Profile (CVE:ECR)
