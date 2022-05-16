Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $142.00 at Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen to $142.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 269.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.74.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.40. 27,887,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.96. Carvana has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.56.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $269,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250 in the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $96,949,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

